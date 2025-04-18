Justin Bieber caught kissing rapper Sexyy Red amid rumored marriage troubles with Hailey
Los Angeles, California - What's going on with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey? The allegedly troubled singer is kissing another woman, and his fans are convinced that he seems much happier with her than with his baby mama.
Last Thursday evening, the Sorry artist posted a video on Instagram showing him at the birthday party of 27-year-old rapper Sexyy Red.
In it, he kissed the birthday girl on the cheek and gave her a warm hug.
The singer was beaming, and many fans immediately took this as an opportunity to compare his demeanor towards the rapper and his wife.
"Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey?" asked one of his followers under the post.
Another person said they had completely forgotten that Justin could smile at all, while a third fan commented that they hadn't seen the 31-year-old this happy for a long time.
Another video posted by Sexyy Red herself also shows the two dancing provocatively together as cameras flash around them.
Hailey Bieber comments on Justin Bieber's kiss post
Hailey herself commented with 3 heart-eyes smiley face emojis, seemingly unbothered.
"When you get married its not always rainbows and butterflies god forbid the guy has fun every now and then," wrote one fan in defense of the Rhode founder and her husband.
Rumors about a possible crisis in Justin and Hailey's marriage have been circulating for some time.
Just a few weeks ago, the model unfollowed her hubby on Instagram, although she later claimed it was a glitch.
What do you think – is all of this just damage control?
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/JustinBieber