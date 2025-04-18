Justin Bieber caught kissing rapper Sexyy Red amid rumored marriage troubles with Hailey

Los Angeles, California - What's going on with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey? The allegedly troubled singer is kissing another woman, and his fans are convinced that he seems much happier with her than with his baby mama.

Last Thursday evening, Justin Bieber (l.) posted a video on Instagram showing him at the birthday party of rapper Sexyy Red (r.) © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@justinbieber

Last Thursday evening, the Sorry artist posted a video on Instagram showing him at the birthday party of 27-year-old rapper Sexyy Red.

In it, he kissed the birthday girl on the cheek and gave her a warm hug.

The singer was beaming, and many fans immediately took this as an opportunity to compare his demeanor towards the rapper and his wife.

"Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey?" asked one of his followers under the post.

Another person said they had completely forgotten that Justin could smile at all, while a third fan commented that they hadn't seen the 31-year-old this happy for a long time.

Another video posted by Sexyy Red herself also shows the two dancing provocatively together as cameras flash around them.