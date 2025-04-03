Did Justin Bieber mock ex Selena Gomez's engagement?
Los Angeles, California - Did Justin Bieber throw shade at Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco?
On Wednesday, the Baby hitmaker dropped some suspicious memes via his Instagram story that looked like shots aimed at his ex-girlfriend.
The first post featured a scene from The Lord of the Rings where the character Gollum excitingly holds up a gold ring in awe.
The video was captioned, "Girls on social media when they get engaged."
Justin's next clip had a text that read, "Me acting psycho daily when I'm just a sweet cute innocent girlie who crashes out sometimes."
The cryptic posts have revived long-standing feud rumors between the two-time Grammy winner, his wife Hailey, and the Only Murders in the Building star.
Chatter around the drama intensified after Selena and her fiancé dropped their new album, I Said I Love You First, which included a few tracks fans have presumed were inspired by Justin and Hailey.
Justin's post also heightened speculation about his rumored drug problems and the status of his marriage to the Rhode founder. But was Justin just goofing around, or was her really trolling his ex?
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & CINDY ORD GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP