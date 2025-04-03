Did Justin Bieber mock ex Selena Gomez's engagement?

Justin Bieber has been accused of shading his ex, Selena Gomez's (l.), engagement! © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & CINDY ORD GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Baby hitmaker dropped some suspicious memes via his Instagram story that looked like shots aimed at his ex-girlfriend.

The first post featured a scene from The Lord of the Rings where the character Gollum excitingly holds up a gold ring in awe.

The video was captioned, "Girls on social media when they get engaged."

Justin's next clip had a text that read, "Me acting psycho daily when I'm just a sweet cute innocent girlie who crashes out sometimes."

The cryptic posts have revived long-standing feud rumors between the two-time Grammy winner, his wife Hailey, and the Only Murders in the Building star.

Chatter around the drama intensified after Selena and her fiancé dropped their new album, I Said I Love You First, which included a few tracks fans have presumed were inspired by Justin and Hailey.