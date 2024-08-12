Justin Bieber yells at teenage fans in shocking footage: "Do you think this is funny?"

West Hollywood, California - Pop star Justin Bieber has gained tons of fans over the years, but recently, he was spotted having it out with some of his followers.

The moment was captured on video and shared to TikTok, where it quickly made the rounds.

The footage was taken on Thursday in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

In it, Bieber is surrounded by a group of giggling teenagers as he gets visibly angrier and angrier.

"Is this funny? Is this funny to you guys?" he asks the teenagers as they stand around him and film him.

He tells the persistent teenagers to "Get out of here," adding, "This is not funny, bro!"

According to TMZ, the eight teenagers were at the luxury hotel for a bar mitzvah and probably bumped into the star by chance.

An eyewitness said that the Beauty and a Beat singer was much calmer and more composed when he first asked the teenagers to leave him alone but became frustrated when they continued to pester him.

Apparently, the 30-year-old was worried about his heavily pregnant wife, Hailey, who was about to arrive at the luxurious hotel to meet him for lunch.

The video shows how a hotel employee arrives shortly afterward to lead the group of teenagers outside.