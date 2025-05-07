Kanye West, Mike Meyers, and more stars name-dropped during Diddy jury selection

New York, New York - Kanye West , Michael B. Jordan, and more celebrities were mentioned during the jury selection for Sean "Diddy" Combs' high-stakes sex trafficking trial .

Several A-list stars, included Kanye West and Mike Meyers (l) have been named dropped amid Sean "Diddy" Combs bombshell trial. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & VINCE BUCCI / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Monday, potential jurors were read a list of famous names that could be mentioned during the 55-year-old music mogul's trial in relation to the federal charges against him.

Diddy, who's been jailed since his September arrest, faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges, though the rapper has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

According to Vogue, the jurors were given a list of over 100 people, which included A-listers and politicians, and were asked which names they recognized.

Among the names were Kanye West, Mike Meyers, Kid Cudi, Michael B. Jordan, Dawn Richards, Lauren London, and singer Michelle Williams.

It's unclear if the stars mentioned so far will testify during the Bad Boy Records founder's bombshell trial, and jury selection is still underway.