Kanye West, Mike Meyers, and more stars name-dropped during Diddy jury selection
New York, New York - Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan, and more celebrities were mentioned during the jury selection for Sean "Diddy" Combs' high-stakes sex trafficking trial.
On Monday, potential jurors were read a list of famous names that could be mentioned during the 55-year-old music mogul's trial in relation to the federal charges against him.
Diddy, who's been jailed since his September arrest, faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges, though the rapper has pleaded not guilty to all of them.
According to Vogue, the jurors were given a list of over 100 people, which included A-listers and politicians, and were asked which names they recognized.
Among the names were Kanye West, Mike Meyers, Kid Cudi, Michael B. Jordan, Dawn Richards, Lauren London, and singer Michelle Williams.
It's unclear if the stars mentioned so far will testify during the Bad Boy Records founder's bombshell trial, and jury selection is still underway.
Will Kanye West and the other stars mentioned testify during Diddy's trial?
Most of the A-listers mentioned have had ties to Diddy throughout his extensive career, while internet sleuths have theorized that a few were attendees at his alleged "freak-offs."
The Last Night artist's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is set to testify against her former partner, and jurors will also be shown the horrific footage of her 2016 assault.
The opening statements for Diddy's trial are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 12, and are expected to last for eight weeks.
Cover photo: Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & VINCE BUCCI / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo