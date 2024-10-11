Did Kanye West order an investigation into Kardashian family's alleged criminal ties?

Los Angeles, California - According to a new lawsuit, Kanye West hired a former employee to investigate his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , and the rest of her famous family, as well as his current wife, Bianca Censori.

The man, named only as John Doe, said he was hired by the controversial rapper in 2022.

According to PEOPLE, West ordered him to conduct investigations into the Kardashians, claiming that the 47-year-old believed his ex's family had ties to "criminal enterprises, including alleged sex trafficking."

But that's not all, as the man also claims that West wanted him to "follow and 'tail'" Censori while the model was on a solo trip to her native Australia.

The ex-staffer is now suing the Yeezy mogul for "emotional distress, retaliation, and labor code violations".

Doe also revealed that he was contacted by an employee at West's Donda Academy, a controversial school West founded that has been hit with multiple alarming lawsuits.

In the latest suit, Doe said that he then went to authority figures at Yeezy to discuss allegations of child abuse at Donda Academy, after which he received a threatening call from West himself.