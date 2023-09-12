Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori pregnant?

Rumors are flying that Kanye West and Bianca Censori could be expecting a little Ye. © Collage: BRAD BARKET / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/bianca.censori_official

Rumors are flying that the 46-year-old rap star could be a dad again, but is the gossip true?

Ye and his wifey are still vacationing in Italy, much to the dismay of the locals, but reports now claim that Mrs. West could be expecting due to one of her latest NSFW looks.

Per pics captured by The US Sun, the 28-year-old architect was recently seen sneaking out of Da Cracco Restaurant in Milan with the Hurricane rapper.

While Censori bared nude stockings and a matching bra top for her look, it was her accessory that got the streets talking as she bizarrely clutched a purple pillow in front of her belly.

She kept the pillow close to her bare stomach as Ye followed closely behind in an all-black fit.

The odd moment isn't enough to solidify that West and his boo are expecting, but time will tell if the wild rumors are true!