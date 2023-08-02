Kanye West clears account on Twitter, now known as X, after being reinstated

San Francisco, California - Just days after his account was reinstated, Kanye "Ye" West has cleared his past posts from X , the social media site formerly known as Twitter .

Since being un-suspended on Saturday, the 46-year-old rapper has cleared his account, which currently boasts over 31 million followers.

His previous posts had been present upon his reinstatement through at least Monday. Ye is not following any other accounts at the moment.

According to the Wall Street Journal, an anonymous source claimed that he provided "reassurance" that he would not share "antisemitic or otherwise harmful language" on his newly restored account.

In December 2022, West was suspended from Twitter after posting an image that combined a swastika and a Star of David.

At the time, Elon Musk confirmed the Heartless rapper's suspension, saying that the post was deemed an "incitement to violence."

Last October, Ye was also banned from Instagram for sharing multiple antisemitic messages on the platform.