Kanye West gets no love on his 46th birthday

Los Angeles, California - Thursday was Kanye "Ye" West 's birthday, and it seems like the world just didn't care.

Controversial rapper Kanye West had his first birthday since his string of public antisemitic rants tanked his career, and it was definitely a lonely one.

Yesterday marked the first time Ye celebrated his birthday after his string of public antisemitic rants last year that made him the ultimate villain in American pop culture.

His hateful rhetoric cost him high-profile business deals, his billionaire status, and apparently the respect of some of his closest friends and fellow celebrities.

Ye managed to get a handful of well-wishes from social media users that forgive, and maybe even support, his hate speech.

But everyone West has been known to roll with over the years remained silent on his big day.

Jay-Z, who was instrumental in building West's music career, didn't bother to give him a shout. Kid Cudi would probably throw himself down some stairs before he would send Ye good vibes. Even Ice Cube, who Ye recently buried the hatchet with, remained quiet.

The biggest snub came from the Kardashian and Jenner family, including Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.