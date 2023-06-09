Kanye West gets no love on his 46th birthday
Los Angeles, California - Thursday was Kanye "Ye" West's birthday, and it seems like the world just didn't care.
Yesterday marked the first time Ye celebrated his birthday after his string of public antisemitic rants last year that made him the ultimate villain in American pop culture.
His hateful rhetoric cost him high-profile business deals, his billionaire status, and apparently the respect of some of his closest friends and fellow celebrities.
Ye managed to get a handful of well-wishes from social media users that forgive, and maybe even support, his hate speech.
But everyone West has been known to roll with over the years remained silent on his big day.
Jay-Z, who was instrumental in building West's music career, didn't bother to give him a shout. Kid Cudi would probably throw himself down some stairs before he would send Ye good vibes. Even Ice Cube, who Ye recently buried the hatchet with, remained quiet.
The biggest snub came from the Kardashian and Jenner family, including Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian and former in-laws stay silent on his birthday
The famous family noticeably didn't publicly send him any good wishes, despite the fact that many of them were actively posting on social media throughout the day.
The KarJenners have had no issue sending other exes birthday wishes, including Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson, who has repeatedly cheated on her.
Hopefully, Ye's "wife" Bianca Censori, the last one standing in his corner, made the day special for him.
