Megan Thee Stallion pops out of snake egg for wild 2024 BET Awards performance!

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shocked fans over the weekend with her fiery fashion at the 2024 BET Awards.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion danced her boots off at the 2024 BET Awards over the weekend. © Collage: Paras Griffin & Michael TRAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

What a show-stopping opener!

On Saturday, the 29-year-old artist, who was nominated for four awards, stole the spotlight on stage at the 2024 BET Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Opening up at the event, Megan popped up out of a cracked snake egg in a stunningly sexy green and gold bodysuit with stylish boots.

"Turn up with the 'hot girls,'" the Savage artist shouted to her fans, "per PEOPLE.

She started her impressive set off by singing a few songs from her new studio album, MEGAN, including tunes Hiss and Boa, with the help of her epic backup dancers.

The performance ended with Meg busting out sassy moves while singing Where Them Girls At.