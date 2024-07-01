Megan Thee Stallion pops out of snake egg for wild 2024 BET Awards performance!
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shocked fans over the weekend with her fiery fashion at the 2024 BET Awards.
What a show-stopping opener!
On Saturday, the 29-year-old artist, who was nominated for four awards, stole the spotlight on stage at the 2024 BET Awards.
The ceremony took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
Opening up at the event, Megan popped up out of a cracked snake egg in a stunningly sexy green and gold bodysuit with stylish boots.
"Turn up with the 'hot girls,'" the Savage artist shouted to her fans, "per PEOPLE.
She started her impressive set off by singing a few songs from her new studio album, MEGAN, including tunes Hiss and Boa, with the help of her epic backup dancers.
The performance ended with Meg busting out sassy moves while singing Where Them Girls At.
Megan Thee Stallion sings new songs at 2024 BET Awards ceremony
The Houston rapper's newest album just arrived on June 28, and fans already can't stop talking about it.
"Meg performing hiss at the BET Awards is everything," one fan commented on YouTube.
Another wrote, "the fact the she was self censoring and bopping so flawlessly....meg is unreal."
As the first album since the Grammy winner's legal battle with Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot, it's clear Meg is marking a new era that's focused solely on her transformation as not only an artist but as a human being.
This ties in perfectly with the album's cover art, which features the artist naked while slipping out of a butterfly cocoon.
Meg's Hot Girl Summer is only going up from here!
