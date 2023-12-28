Did Kendall Jenner believe Bad Bunny was "the one?"

Los Angeles, California - How is Kendall Jenner handling her split from rapper Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner is apparently devastated over her sudden split from Bad Bunny (r). © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Fans are wondering: Is Kenny OK after her reported breakup from Bunny?

Per In Touch Weekly's report on Wednesday, the 28-year-old supermodel is having a rough time since her split from the Grammy-winning artist.

Days before Kenny's Aspen getaway with her BFFs Justin and Hailey Bieber last week, insiders confirmed she and Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, called it quits.

A source spilled that even though the PDA-heavy couple weren't together long, Kendall was apparently "in love" with Bunny and is now "crushed" over the breakup.

"She's had a string of bad romances, and she thought Bad Bunny might be the one," the source continued.

As for what caused the split, the insider added, "They were as solid as any couple could be, or at least that's what everyone thought. You never know what goes on behind closed doors. Obviously, there were problems."

Kenny and Bunny first sparked dating chatter in February, and while the exes never outright addressed their romance, they did star in a Gucci campaign together.