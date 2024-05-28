Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rumors heat up as stars leave hotel together

Miami, Florida - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had a memorable Memorial Day weekend as they've been caught together again!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (r.) unsuccessfully evaded the paps while leaving a hotel in Miami together. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & MICHAEL LOCCISANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After the 28-year-old supermodel was seen dining the rapper following his Friday show, the exes were photographed rushing out of a Miami hotel together.

Viral pics of Kenny and Bunny, born Benito Ocasio, showed the former lovebirds attempting to sneak out of an oceanside resort through a parking garage before entering a car.

Kendall looked causal as she attempted to evade the paparazzi in a light gray tank top and matching pants, plus small black flip flops, while the Grammy-winning rapper rocked a white top and bright yellow shorts.

More fan footage from the holiday weekend showed the pair grabbing lunch at Grutman's Casadonna restaurant.

Though the 818 Tequila owner and the Monaco rapper have allegedly kept things "causal" since their December split, this isn't the first time they were caught intimately hanging out.