Will Kylie Jenner join boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2025 Oscars?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has been by Timothée Chalamet's side throughout this awards season, but will the reality star join her boyfriend at the biggest ceremony of them all?

Will Kylie Jenner (l.) join her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Sunday's 2025 Oscars? © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Timothée is up for Best Actor at Sunday's star-studded show thanks to his acclaimed performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

The 29-year-old has earned a number of big honors for the role this year, and Kylie has shown her support by joining him at events like the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

But with the 27-year-old having skipped out on the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, her attendance at the Oscars is far from guaranteed.

However, Entertainment Tonight has reported that Kylie is "hoping to attend" the Academy Awards with Timothée, but she hasn't made the final decision just yet.

According to the insider, Kylie is "very proud" of her beau, but the recent death of her longtime friend, Jesus Guerrero, may lead her to skip the event.