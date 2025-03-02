Will Kylie Jenner join boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2025 Oscars?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has been by Timothée Chalamet's side throughout this awards season, but will the reality star join her boyfriend at the biggest ceremony of them all?
Timothée is up for Best Actor at Sunday's star-studded show thanks to his acclaimed performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
The 29-year-old has earned a number of big honors for the role this year, and Kylie has shown her support by joining him at events like the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.
But with the 27-year-old having skipped out on the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, her attendance at the Oscars is far from guaranteed.
However, Entertainment Tonight has reported that Kylie is "hoping to attend" the Academy Awards with Timothée, but she hasn't made the final decision just yet.
According to the insider, Kylie is "very proud" of her beau, but the recent death of her longtime friend, Jesus Guerrero, may lead her to skip the event.
Why would Kylie Jenner skip the 2025 Oscars?
The hairstylist's sudden passing at just 34 years old sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and it's believed that it is the reason why Kylie skipped the SAG Awards last week.
A source told the outlet that Kylie is "extremely distraught and heartbroken" and dedicating her time to helping his family however she can.
Still, an Oscars appearance can't be ruled out, as a win would be an instant career highlight for Timothée – something Kylie surely wouldn't want to miss.
If she does attend, The Kardashians star is not likely to walk the red carpet with Timothée, as the two have avoided joint appearances on the carpet at all of the awards ceremonies Kylie has gone to so far.
The 2025 Oscars kick off at 7 PM ET on ABC, with official red carpet festivities airing live at 6:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP