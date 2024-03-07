Kendall Jenner is a vision in red while filming in Paris

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner flaunted her legs as she hit up the French capital for a new ad campaign!

Spotted! Kendall Jenner was seen filming a new ad in Paris and her fit was chef-kissed to perfection. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

On Thursday, the 28-year-old supermodel was captured turning heads in a stunning red fit while shooting a commercial for L'Oréal.

Fans filmed Kendall in Paris sporting a chic spring look that consisted of a red mini dress with a long, black leather coat and matching pointy heels.

The Kardashians star styled her signature brunette tresses into a slick low-bun as she also sported bright red lip that matched her sexy dress.

Footage of Kenny showed her all smiles while shooting scenes on a busy street next to a vintage red car and outside what appears to be a store.

The 818 Tequila mogul has been quite busy making big model moves as of late.

Prior to this, Kendall made her debut as the newest ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger in a preppy shoot for the iconic brand.