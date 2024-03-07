Kendall Jenner is a vision in red while filming in Paris

Lady in red! Kendall Jenner's supermodel take over continues as the reality star was spotted in Paris filming a new campaign for L'Oréal.

By Elyse Johnson

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner flaunted her legs as she hit up the French capital for a new ad campaign!

Spotted! Kendall Jenner was seen filming a new ad in Paris and her fit was chef-kissed to perfection.
Spotted! Kendall Jenner was seen filming a new ad in Paris and her fit was chef-kissed to perfection.  © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

On Thursday, the 28-year-old supermodel was captured turning heads in a stunning red fit while shooting a commercial for L'Oréal.

Fans filmed Kendall in Paris sporting a chic spring look that consisted of a red mini dress with a long, black leather coat and matching pointy heels.

The Kardashians star styled her signature brunette tresses into a slick low-bun as she also sported bright red lip that matched her sexy dress.

Olivia Dunne reacts to being hailed as the "American dream" in army photo
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne reacts to being hailed as the "American dream" in army photo

Footage of Kenny showed her all smiles while shooting scenes on a busy street next to a vintage red car and outside what appears to be a store.

The 818 Tequila mogul has been quite busy making big model moves as of late.

Prior to this, Kendall made her debut as the newest ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger in a preppy shoot for the iconic brand.

When she's not busy taking solo beach trips or rocking a bikini, the horse enthusiast has also been sparking reunion rumors with her ex, Devin Booker.

Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

More on Kendall Jenner: