Kendall Jenner is a vision in red while filming in Paris
Paris, France - Kendall Jenner flaunted her legs as she hit up the French capital for a new ad campaign!
On Thursday, the 28-year-old supermodel was captured turning heads in a stunning red fit while shooting a commercial for L'Oréal.
Fans filmed Kendall in Paris sporting a chic spring look that consisted of a red mini dress with a long, black leather coat and matching pointy heels.
The Kardashians star styled her signature brunette tresses into a slick low-bun as she also sported bright red lip that matched her sexy dress.
Footage of Kenny showed her all smiles while shooting scenes on a busy street next to a vintage red car and outside what appears to be a store.
The 818 Tequila mogul has been quite busy making big model moves as of late.
Prior to this, Kendall made her debut as the newest ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger in a preppy shoot for the iconic brand.
When she's not busy taking solo beach trips or rocking a bikini, the horse enthusiast has also been sparking reunion rumors with her ex, Devin Booker.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP