"Ketamine queen" and doctor involved in Matthew Perry's death get trial date

Los Angeles, California - A doctor and a woman dubbed "the ketamine queen" will face a joint trial in March 2025 over the tragic death of Friends star Matthew Perry, a judge has ruled.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia (l.), who is accused of illegally distributing ketamine to the late Matthew Perry, will face trial next year. © Collage: malibucanyonhealth.com & REUTERS

The two are among five people who are accused of having taken advantage of Perry after he fell back into addiction last fall.



Perry had been seeking treatment for depression and anxiety when he became addicted to intravenous ketamine.

He died from the "acute effects of ketamine" on October 28 at the age of 54.

Salvador Plasencia, a doctor from Santa Monica, allegedly used Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa to distribute ketamine to the actor from September to October last year for $55,000.

He is set to face a trial on March 4 next year, District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ruled in court documents seen by the PA news agency.

Plasencia will stand trial alongside Jasveen Sangha – an alleged drug dealer named by authorities as "the ketamine queen" – who is said to have sold ketamine to Perry for $11,000 in cash.

The ketamine supplied by Sangha was ultimately the dose that took Perry’s life, a Drug Enforcement Administration official previously claimed.

Plasencia is facing a maximum sentence of 120 years in federal prison, while Sangha is facing life imprisonment.