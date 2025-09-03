"Ketamine Queen" dealer appears in court over Matthew Perry's overdose death

Los Angeles, California - A dealer dubbed the "Ketamine Queen" pleaded guilty to supplying the drugs that killed Friends actor Matthew Perry when she appeared in a California court on Wednesday.

Jasveen Sangha could face over six decades in prison after admitting to a bevy of charges, including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Sangha, who is a dual citizen of the US and Britain, has been in federal custody since August 2024 and is expected to be sentenced on December 10.

The 42-year-old is the fifth person to admit playing a part in the death of the beloved actor, who had openly struggled for decades with substance addiction.

Perry (54) was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

A criminal investigation was launched soon after an autopsy discovered he had high levels of ketamine – an anesthetic – in his system.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine relating to the weeks before Perry's death.

Another doctor, Mark Chavez, admitted last year to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry. Plasencia allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the American-Canadian actor at hugely inflated prices.

"I wonder how much this moron will pay," Plasencia wrote in one text message.

Prosecutors said addict Perry was paying $2,000 per vial of ketamine; his dealers paid just $12.

Sangha worked with a middleman, Erik Fleming, to sell 51 vials of ketamine to Perry's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.