Doctor who supplied drugs to Matthew Perry before his death enters plea

Los Angeles, California - A doctor who supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection with the 2023 drug overdose death of the Friends star .

Salvador Plasencia (43), one of five people charged over Perry's death, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Los Angeles to four counts of distribution of ketamine.

Plasencia is to be sentenced on December 3 and faces up to 40 years in prison.

He will also surrender his medical license.

Plasencia did not provide Perry with the fatal dose of ketamine but supplied the actor with the drug in the weeks before he was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Another doctor, Mark Chavez, pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry.

Plasencia allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the actor at hugely inflated prices.

"I wonder how much this moron will pay," Plasencia wrote in one text message presented by prosecutors.

Jasveen Sangha, the alleged "Ketamine Queen" who supplied drugs to high-end clients and celebrities, is charged with selling Perry the dose that killed him. She has pleaded not guilty.

Perry's live-in personal assistant and another man pleaded guilty in August to charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

The actor's lengthy struggles with substance addiction were well-documented, but his death at age 54 sent shockwaves through the global legions of Friends fans.