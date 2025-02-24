Did Khloé Kardashian confirm she's interested in a "lavender" marriage?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian may have confirmed that she's ready to get married again... with a twist!

Khloé Kardashian sounded off on "lavender" marriages, seemingly hinting that she's okay with it. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Good American cofounder has been doubling down on her single life, yet she made a telling remark that's raising eyebrows.

Social media influencer AJ Dronkers dropped a clip where he argued that the world should bring back lavender marriages.

Lavender marriages are marriages where one or both parties are gay but present as heterosexual, marrying each other not out of romantic love but rather to avoid social stigma or persecution.

The post received mixed reactions from his followers, yet KoKo dropped multiple raised hands and purple heart emojis in seeming support for the sentiment.

The Kardashians star's comment could just be a joke, but the remark does seem somewhat in line with her tumultuous love life.

As we stated, KoKo is fully single but the mom of two did reunite with her ex-husband Lamar Odom on the sixth season of the reality TV series.