Khloé Kardashian reveals she had "anxiety" taking kids to Tristan Thompson's game

Khloé Kardashian dished on the viral moment she was spotted attending Tristan Thompson's basketball game with their two kids on The Kardashians.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on having anxiety about taking her two kids, True and Tatum, to see their dad, Tristan Thompson's NBA game.

Khloé says she was nervous about the reaction on attending Tristan's game

The Khloé in Wonderland host explained, "I did have a lot of anxiety about going. More for like the public's reaction, which is so lame to say. Because I knew I was going to get filmed." She continued, "My family, my circle, they know that Tristan and I, we're not together. But it's sad that I had a lot of anxiety because of outside noise." KoKo has spent the better part of last year maintaining that she's not getting back together with her unfaithful ex, yet the viral moment still caused some controversy online.