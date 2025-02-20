Khloé Kardashian reveals she had "anxiety" taking kids to Tristan Thompson's game
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian reflected on having anxiety about taking her two kids, True and Tatum, to see their dad, Tristan Thompson's NBA game.
Kim wasn't the only mom dealing with bad nerves on The Kardashians' latest episode.
The reality TV series' Thursday episode showed KoKo telling Scott Disick about her recent trip to Cleveland to take her kids to Tristan's basketball game – and her mixed feelings about it.
The Good American owner shared, "True had the time of her life. It was her first basketball game ever," to which Scott said that it must've been "wild" for True and Tatum to see an entire stadium cheering for their dad.
Khloé then explained in her confessional that she had some "anxiety" attending her ex's game, but it wasn't over her kids' reactions.
Khloé says she was nervous about the reaction on attending Tristan's game
The Khloé in Wonderland host explained, "I did have a lot of anxiety about going. More for like the public's reaction, which is so lame to say. Because I knew I was going to get filmed."
She continued, "My family, my circle, they know that Tristan and I, we're not together. But it's sad that I had a lot of anxiety because of outside noise."
KoKo has spent the better part of last year maintaining that she's not getting back together with her unfaithful ex, yet the viral moment still caused some controversy online.
"I just didn’t want to hear it anymore. Like, 'Oh, she's going to support her man!' Or whatever people were going to say," the mom of two added. "But, I also was like, 'f**k this, I'm doing this for my kids, I'm doing this for my cousin.' And I'm so happy we all did. We all had the best time."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian