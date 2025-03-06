Khloé Kardashian explains why she lets True believe she's married to Tristan Thompson
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has reacted to her daughter True Thompson assuming that she's married to her ex, Tristan!
The Kardashians' March 6 episode was all about the Good American co-founder, whose 40th birthday party, AKA "Khloéwood," was the highlight.
But KoKo also spilled some interesting tea about her six-year-old daughter being under the impression that she and the NBA star are husband and wife.
While speaking with her BFF Malika Haqq, the reality star dished, "True thinks me and Tristan are married. It is the right thing to do, in my opinion, get married, have kids. That's what I wanna teach her."
But Khloé insisted that when her mini-me is "older," she'll explain her relationship status with Tristan, yet she admitted, "Right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems."
Khloé Kardashian is still open to marriage despite painful breakups
During her confessional, Khloé explained, "The only thing that bothers me about that would be, I don't want True going through life thinking, 'This is what a marriage is.'"
She added, "That, 'Oh, you're married to someone, and they don't live with you. And you never have to kiss them, or you don't sleep in the same bed together.' I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day and I love for them to see love and affection and romance. I do want them to have that."
KoKo's admission follows her shocking reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, which she candidly revealed that she's "still processing".
Nevertheless, the mom of two explained that she and her family "still love him and cherish him."
The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: Sreenshot/Instagram/realtristan13 & khloékardashian