Khloé Kardashian explains why she lets True believe she's married to Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has reacted to her daughter True Thompson assuming that she's married to her ex, Tristan !

Khloé Kardashian (r.) revealed that her daughter True thinks that she's married to Tristan Thompson (c.). © Collage: Sreenshot/Instagram/realtristan13 & khloékardashian

The Kardashians' March 6 episode was all about the Good American co-founder, whose 40th birthday party, AKA "Khloéwood," was the highlight.

But KoKo also spilled some interesting tea about her six-year-old daughter being under the impression that she and the NBA star are husband and wife.

While speaking with her BFF Malika Haqq, the reality star dished, "True thinks me and Tristan are married. It is the right thing to do, in my opinion, get married, have kids. That's what I wanna teach her."

But Khloé insisted that when her mini-me is "older," she'll explain her relationship status with Tristan, yet she admitted, "Right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems."