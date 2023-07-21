Khloé Kardashian is a hot-pink Barbie in latest Good American shoot

Khloé Kardashian continued to flaunt her love for Barbie with a hot pink ensemble for her Good American photoshoot, just in time for the movie's premiere.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian kicked off the Barbie movie premiere weekend by paying homage to the famous doll.

The 39-year-old Revenge Body star was pretty in pink while modeling her Barbie-esque attire for her latest shoot for her clothing brand, Good American.

Khloé took to her Instagram story to flaunt the hot pink, skin-tight attire, complete with knee-high boots.

Looking like a tall piece of bubblegum, The Kardashians star added a light grey trench coat and styled her platinum hair in loose waves.

"This is our Pop Off Pink collection," Khloe said in the clip as she showed off the brand's bodysuit.

"And we all know I love myself some pink."

KoKo's love of the iconic blonde bombshell certainly isn't a secret, as the mom of the two recently had a girls' day out at the World of Barbie exhibition in California.

The reality star was joined by her sister, Kim Kardashian, and their respective daughters and nieces.

For the family outing, everyone sported all-pink ensembles, as one does in Barbieland!

Khloé isn't the only person obsessed with Barbie at the moment, as seemingly everyone has picked up their pink fits, accessories, and make-up kits in honor of the premiere of Greta Grewig's movie!

