Khloé Kardashian hangs with "the best crew" in sweet family pic

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian hit the beach with her favorite kiddos ahead of The Kardashians season 5 premiere!

Khloé Kardashian (l.) enjoyed some beach time with her kids and niece over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

On Sunday, the 39-year-old Good American owner shared a look at her beach trip with her two children, True and Tatum, plus her niece Dream.

The selfie, which KoKo dropped via Instagram, featured the group striking a pose in front of palm trees while sitting on the sand.

The business mogul, who just debuted a fiery new hair 'do, seems to have switched back to blonde and styled her tresses in two jumbo braids.

She rocked a long-sleeved pink shirt while cradling her baby boy, who looked adorable in a red tee.

Meanwhile, True and Dream were captured smiling ear-to-ear behind KoKo with matching braids of their own.

Khloé captioned the post, "The Best Crew," and we couldn't agree more!

The reality star is truly the "mama bear" of all her siblings as she's rarely seen without her kiddies, nieces, and nephews.