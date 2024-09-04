Is Kim Kardashian jealous of Kylie Jenner's "low-key" life?

Is Kim Kardashian feeling resentful towards Kylie Jenner (r.)? © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

Per The Mirror, there could be another sibling rivalry brewing in the Kar-Jenner clan!

An insider has spilled that the 43-year-old is "jealous" of her "low-key" sister amid Kylie's romance with Timothée Chalamet.

The tipster noted that the beauty moguls have "tried to put differences aside," but "things keep coming up, especially for Kim, who really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life so private."

The source added that the SKIMs mogul is "under pressure" from mom Kris Jenner, as she's considered the most "famous" out of her siblings and isn't happy that the Khy owner didn't "credit" Kim for the family's success.



They added, "She acts like it was just all her own hard work and, as far as Kim's concerned, is very arrogant about it."

Perhaps this shouldn't be too surprising, as Kim's been at the center of several family feuds!