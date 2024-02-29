Kanye West hits out at Kim Kardashian in furious rant over "fake school"

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has again publicly blasted Kim Kardashian in a new Instagram rant, this time directed at her choice of schooling for their kids.

Kanye West publicly demanded that Kim Kardashian (r.) remove their kids from a private school which he deemed "fake." © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Thursday morning, the 46-year-old rapper demanded his ex-wife remove their children out of their "fake school for celebrities."



The Hurricane rapper's post read, "Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system.'"

"At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for," he continued. "I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children."

"When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is," Ye added.

The former pair – who share North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – have been relatively civil as of late though this isn't the first time the Donda artist has called out Kim's parenting.