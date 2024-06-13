Khloé Kardashian wants to trade places with Kendall Jenner: "Why the f**k not?"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian revealed why she'd trade places with younger sister Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians!
The June 13 episode of the reality TV series was full of revelations, with the 39-year-old Good American owner dishing on who she'd trade places with for a day.
After Kourtney dressed up as Kim at the 2013 Met Gala for Halloween, KoKo was asked by producers which sibling she'd like to have a "Freaky Friday" moment with.
The businesswoman immediately responded, "Kendall Jenner, because why the f**k not?"
She continued in her confessional, "I'm going to be a supermodel, going around town hooking up with this person, not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that, hooking up with every f**king person. Drunk as a skunk, no kids, no responsibilities."
It's easy to see why KoKo would swap places with the 818 Tequila owner, whom she noted doesn't need to "wake up for carpool" or make lunch for kids daily!
Khloé Kardashian says she is "thriving" amid single life
The gym enthusiast joked that Kendall isn't taking enough advantage of her childless freedom, saying, "You're wasting it, Kendall. Let me be you for a second!"
Meanwhile, the mom of two also explained that she's finally finding her rhythm again after her ex, Tristan Thompson, moved out of Los Angeles.
“I feel like I'm f**king thriving in my own little circle and world, but just even to think about someone being in my space where I have to share my TV or my bed, I'm like, no," she added in her confessional.
"No means no, and that's all you gotta know."
The exes were recently seen grabbing lunch together, which was just a "friendly" meet-up as Khloé has made it clear that she's over her baby daddy!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media