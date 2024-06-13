Khloé Kardashian wants to trade places with Kendall Jenner: "Why the f**k not?"

Khloé Kardashian (r.) dished on why she'd switch places with Kendall Jenner for the day. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

The June 13 episode of the reality TV series was full of revelations, with the 39-year-old Good American owner dishing on who she'd trade places with for a day.

After Kourtney dressed up as Kim at the 2013 Met Gala for Halloween, KoKo was asked by producers which sibling she'd like to have a "Freaky Friday" moment with.

The businesswoman immediately responded, "Kendall Jenner, because why the f**k not?"

She continued in her confessional, "I'm going to be a supermodel, going around town hooking up with this person, not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that, hooking up with every f**king person. Drunk as a skunk, no kids, no responsibilities."

It's easy to see why KoKo would swap places with the 818 Tequila owner, whom she noted doesn't need to "wake up for carpool" or make lunch for kids daily!