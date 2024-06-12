Kim Kardashian parties with Khloé amid feud: "That's the way love goes"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian showed off more of her fit for Janet Jackson's Together Again concert, which she attended with Khloé and her "lifers!"
On Tuesday, the 43-year-old mogul gave followers a look at her night with KoKo and company while also showing off her auction-bought fit from the pop icon's 1993 music video for her hit song, If.
The Instagram photo dump first featured Kim and Khloé striking matching poses as they flaunted their respective ensembles.
The American Horror Story star's look consisted of the black crop top with white boning across the front, black lace-up pants, a boned choker, and hoop earrings.
Meanwhile, the Good American founder showed off her curvy body in a fitted black catsuit with matching thigh-high boots while her new auburn hair was styled in loose waves.
Are Kim and Khloé Kardashian still feuding?
Kim dropped more angles of her stylish fit amid the dump, plus a few snaps of her "lifers" and mom, Kris Jenner, who was also in attendance for the concert.
The aspiring lawyer concluded her carousel of pics with a cute clip of herself with KoKo singing along to Janet's hit track, Again, before the camera panned to Kris also singing the tune.
The outing comes after it was revealed that Kim and Khloé have been locked in a "very hurtful" feud!
The sisters' drama will be featured in the ongoing season 5 of The Kardashians, as teasers have shown Kim and Khloé trading harsh blows with one another. Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian