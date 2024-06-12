Kim Kardashian parties with Khloé amid feud: "That's the way love goes"

Kim Kardashian showed off her Janet Jackson auction-bought fit for the singer's Together Again tour where she partied with Khloé amid their brewing "feud."

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian showed off more of her fit for Janet Jackson's Together Again concert, which she attended with Khloé and her "lifers!"

Kim Kardashian (l.) highlighted her night at Janet Jackson's Together Again tour with Khloé (r.).
Kim Kardashian (l.) highlighted her night at Janet Jackson's Together Again tour with Khloé (r.).  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old mogul gave followers a look at her night with KoKo and company while also showing off her auction-bought fit from the pop icon's 1993 music video for her hit song, If.

The Instagram photo dump first featured Kim and Khloé striking matching poses as they flaunted their respective ensembles.

The American Horror Story star's look consisted of the black crop top with white boning across the front, black lace-up pants, a boned choker, and hoop earrings.

Olivia Dunne enlists Travis Kelce's help to score Taylor Swift tickets!
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne enlists Travis Kelce's help to score Taylor Swift tickets!

Meanwhile, the Good American founder showed off her curvy body in a fitted black catsuit with matching thigh-high boots while her new auburn hair was styled in loose waves.

Are Kim and Khloé Kardashian still feuding?

Kim (l.) and Khloé's (r.) night comes after it was revealed that the sisters will be beefing on this season of The Kardashians.
Kim (l.) and Khloé's (r.) night comes after it was revealed that the sisters will be beefing on this season of The Kardashians.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim dropped more angles of her stylish fit amid the dump, plus a few snaps of her "lifers" and mom, Kris Jenner, who was also in attendance for the concert.

The aspiring lawyer concluded her carousel of pics with a cute clip of herself with KoKo singing along to Janet's hit track, Again, before the camera panned to Kris also singing the tune.

The outing comes after it was revealed that Kim and Khloé have been locked in a "very hurtful" feud!

The sisters' drama will be featured in the ongoing season 5 of The Kardashians, as teasers have shown Kim and Khloé trading harsh blows with one another. Stay tuned!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: