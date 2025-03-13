Kim Kardashian confesses she lost another diamond during lavish trip

Kim Kardashian's lavish India trip with Khloé was plagued with a little mishap, as the SKIMS mogul ended up losing a diamond – and it was never found!

By Elyse Johnson

Mumbai, India - Kim Kardashian somehow lost another diamond during her lavish India trip with Khloé!

Kim Kardashian admitted to losing a major diamond piece that she wore while in India.
Kim Kardashian admitted to losing a major diamond piece that she wore while in India.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Keeks and KoKo's India takeover was the highlight, with the show dropping some intimate glimpses at their trip.

The reality stars attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India – though both Kim and Khloé admitted to having never met the bride or groom beforehand.

But, amid the two-day festivities, the SKIMS mogul managed to, again, lose a diamond that was part of her massive necklace from Lorraine Schwartz.

Hailey Bieber shares new snaps of baby Jack as Justin drops cryptic message
Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber shares new snaps of baby Jack as Justin drops cryptic message

The Khloé on Wonderland host also noticed that the pear-shaped piece popped off, which sent the sisters in a panic mode.

How did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond this time?

Kim Kardashian still hasn't recovered the diamond she lost in India.
Kim Kardashian still hasn't recovered the diamond she lost in India.  © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Kim dished in their joint confessional, "It was like the big diamond necklace, like a bib, and then there were pearls and big pear-shaped diamonds hanging from it."

Khloé added, "I think when we were talking to the sister, the diamond fell," as the show played slow-motion footage of the diamond popping off and falling to the ground.

But the moment didn't end with Kim in tears like her previous diamond bust.

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her "trad wife" life and falling for Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown dishes on her "trad wife" life and falling for Jake Bongiovi

The sisters decided to enjoy the wedding by taking memorable snaps that were later shared on Instagram.

Unfortunately, Kim and Khloé admitted at the end of the episode that the diamond remains lost, with the show jokingly paying tribute to the fall jewelry as a title card read, "In Loving Memory of The Ambani Wedding Diamond."

The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: