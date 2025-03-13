Kim Kardashian confesses she lost another diamond during lavish trip
Mumbai, India - Kim Kardashian somehow lost another diamond during her lavish India trip with Khloé!
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Keeks and KoKo's India takeover was the highlight, with the show dropping some intimate glimpses at their trip.
The reality stars attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India – though both Kim and Khloé admitted to having never met the bride or groom beforehand.
But, amid the two-day festivities, the SKIMS mogul managed to, again, lose a diamond that was part of her massive necklace from Lorraine Schwartz.
The Khloé on Wonderland host also noticed that the pear-shaped piece popped off, which sent the sisters in a panic mode.
How did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond this time?
Kim dished in their joint confessional, "It was like the big diamond necklace, like a bib, and then there were pearls and big pear-shaped diamonds hanging from it."
Khloé added, "I think when we were talking to the sister, the diamond fell," as the show played slow-motion footage of the diamond popping off and falling to the ground.
But the moment didn't end with Kim in tears like her previous diamond bust.
The sisters decided to enjoy the wedding by taking memorable snaps that were later shared on Instagram.
Unfortunately, Kim and Khloé admitted at the end of the episode that the diamond remains lost, with the show jokingly paying tribute to the fall jewelry as a title card read, "In Loving Memory of The Ambani Wedding Diamond."
The Kardashians airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian