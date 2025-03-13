Kim Kardashian confesses she lost another diamond during lavish trip

Mumbai, India - Kim Kardashian somehow lost another diamond during her lavish India trip with Khloé !

Kim Kardashian admitted to losing a major diamond piece that she wore while in India. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Keeks and KoKo's India takeover was the highlight, with the show dropping some intimate glimpses at their trip.

The reality stars attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India – though both Kim and Khloé admitted to having never met the bride or groom beforehand.

But, amid the two-day festivities, the SKIMS mogul managed to, again, lose a diamond that was part of her massive necklace from Lorraine Schwartz.

The Khloé on Wonderland host also noticed that the pear-shaped piece popped off, which sent the sisters in a panic mode.