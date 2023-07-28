Kim Kardashian flaunts a chic new hairstyle on Instagram

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Kourtney a with a stunning new hairstyle that she debuted on social media!

Kim Kardashian bid adieu to her signature, long hair for a new bob. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Thursday, following the finale for The Kardashians dramatic third season, the 42-year-old beauty magnate celebrated her next chapter with a drastic change.

Kim appears to have ditched her signature, long ebony tresses for a chic bob which she shared via her Instagram story.

First, the SKKN mogul dropped two clips of herself modeling all-black lounge wear from her SKIMs line where viewers can see her new 'do.

She then posted follow-up videos that feature her chilling in a large, white bed while flaunting her shorter hairstyle, which she wears parted down the middle.

Kim captioned the series of bedroom shots "Thursday" and enjoyed her fresh cut by running her hand through her hair and posing with her ebony tresses tousled to one side, all topped off by some classic Kardashian pouting.

The reality star's new look also shows how much she admires her older sister's style, since the pregnant Poosh owner has been rocking a short cut for some time now.