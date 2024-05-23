Kim Kardashian explains Anna Wintour drama and viciously rips Khloé!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian explained Anna Wintour's alleged cold demeanor at Paris Fashion Week last year and ignited her feud with Khloé on the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians !

Kim Kardashian dished on why she was fashionably late to Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week. © IMAGO / i Images

On Thursday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul's PFW takeover was highlighted in the debut episode, where it was revealed what went down when Kim and Kris Jenner pulled up to Victoria Beckham's show late.



The mom-daughter duo were filmed heading the runway show to support Kendall Jenner but unfortunately got stuck in traffic.

"The car ride took us an hour, so we're 20 minutes late to the show. I'm not late like that. I'm very respectful of people's time, and I feel really bad that we're late," the beauty mogul dished in her confessional.

She noted that she knew the media would twist what happened and allege that "Anna was mad" and that the two "don't like each other."

"If anything, I think we need to be extra on time, early, just not give anyone a reason to talk s**t," the mom of four added.