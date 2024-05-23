Kim Kardashian explains Anna Wintour drama and viciously rips Khloé!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian explained Anna Wintour's alleged cold demeanor at Paris Fashion Week last year and ignited her feud with Khloé on the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians!
On Thursday, the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul's PFW takeover was highlighted in the debut episode, where it was revealed what went down when Kim and Kris Jenner pulled up to Victoria Beckham's show late.
The mom-daughter duo were filmed heading the runway show to support Kendall Jenner but unfortunately got stuck in traffic.
"The car ride took us an hour, so we're 20 minutes late to the show. I'm not late like that. I'm very respectful of people's time, and I feel really bad that we're late," the beauty mogul dished in her confessional.
She noted that she knew the media would twist what happened and allege that "Anna was mad" and that the two "don't like each other."
"If anything, I think we need to be extra on time, early, just not give anyone a reason to talk s**t," the mom of four added.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian's feud begins!
Prior to her Paris excursion, Kim and KoKo's budding feud began after the Good American owner decided to stay behind.
"Khloé's not coming, and honestly, she's just not feeling it," the fashion guru said in another confessional.
"When you're not feeling it, there's nothing that can force you to come and have a good time, like you will just be miserable," she continued.
In KoKo's "konfessional," the mom of two expressed that she's just "not in the mood to deal" and added that she felt someone should stay behind for the kids and a heavily pregnant Kourtney Kardashian.
Still, Kim wasn't buying Khloé's reason and jabbed that her sister just needed to "get out and live her life."
"All arrows are pointing towards misery. She feels guilty for leaving and she just should be home," Kim added. Ouch!
Will Kim and Khloé's drama get nastier? Tune in to The Kardashians, which drops new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: MARK SAGLIOCCO & ANGELA WEISS/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / i Images