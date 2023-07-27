Kim Kardashian reveals her honest take on staying single
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reflected on The Kardashians' "chaotic" third season and applauded herself for staying single in the dramatic finale.
The Thursday finale of the Hulu TV series looked back at the famous families' highs and lows over the course of the season.
In regards to the 42-year-old aspiring lawyer's storyline, fans got to see Kim handle her explosive feud with Kourtney Kardashian, finalizing her divorce from Kanye West, and breaking up with Pete Davidson.
But the mom of four isn't just proud of herself for braving her tumultuous divorce or hashing out her differences with Kourt.
According to Kim, the reality star is most proud that she remained single throughout most of season 3.
Kim Kardashian says she's proud of being single in The Kardashians finale
"This season has been a lot," the beauty mogul said in her confessional towards the conclusion of the latest episode.
"And there's been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times."
She went on to acknowledge the challenges of her collaboration with Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana, growing her SKIMs dynasty, and staying single through it all.
"I creative directed the Dolce & Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS, and I managed to stay single!" she gushed.
Yet Kim has also been honest about entering a new relationship and teased that she does have a celebrity crush - who is not Tom Brady, for the record!
Who's to say that Kimmy Cakes won't have her eyes on someone new when The Kardashians returns for its fourth season?
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian