Kim Kardashian reveals her honest take on staying single

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian reflected on The Kardashians' "chaotic" third season and applauded herself for staying single in the dramatic finale.

Kim Kardashian looks back on her tumultuous year on the season finale of The Kardashians. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The Thursday finale of the Hulu TV series looked back at the famous families' highs and lows over the course of the season.

In regards to the 42-year-old aspiring lawyer's storyline, fans got to see Kim handle her explosive feud with Kourtney Kardashian, finalizing her divorce from Kanye West, and breaking up with Pete Davidson.

But the mom of four isn't just proud of herself for braving her tumultuous divorce or hashing out her differences with Kourt.

According to Kim, the reality star is most proud that she remained single throughout most of season 3.