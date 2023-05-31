Who is Kim Kardashian's new mystery bae?

New boo? Kim Kardashian is said to have her eye on someone new. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Tuesday, a new report from US Weekly claimed the 42-year-old SKIMs owner may have a new suitor.

Per insiders, Kimmy Cakes apparently has her eye on someone new, but is said to be taking things slow.

"Kim isn't officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in," the source explained.

"So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet."

The outlet further claimed that Kim is "interested in pursuing things" with this mystery man but still "wants to keep it under the radar."