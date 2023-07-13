Kim Kardashian teases run on The Bachelorette as she grieves Kanye West marriage

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian pulled the ultimate prank on her family on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians as she continues to come to terms with the dramatic end of her marriage to Kanye West .

Kim Kardashian pranked her family by telling them she was becoming the next Bachelorette in the latest episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

Kim's feud with Kourtney Kardashian over Dolce & Gabbana seems to be a thing of the past, at least for now, as the SKKN owner played a hilarious joke on her famous family.

In episode eight of the reality TV series, amid the family's hilarious Thanksgiving preparations, Kim announced that she asked to join the hit dating show, The Bachelorette.

"I have some very important news," she teased to her befuddled family.

"An executive from Disney, Rob Mills, called me. They wanted to talk to me directly and I was going to connect them with Kris once I decided if I was going to do it or not. I am going to do The Bachelorette."

Mills even played along with the joke, telling a visibly shocked Kris Jenner on the phone, "We are working on all the scheduling right now and we are about 90 percent there."

The 67-year-old matriarch didn't hold back her feelings on the matter.

"I just need to wrap my head around something like this because this isn't exactly the space I saw Kim in," Kris said to the Disney exec on the call.