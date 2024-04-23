Kim Kardashian makes first appearance after alleged Taylor Swift diss track!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian made her first public appearance since the release of Taylor Swift's latest album, which includes a song believed to be a diss track aimed at the SKIMS mogul.
Kim appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to promote the upcoming season of her FX series American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.
While Kimmel acknowledged the release of The Tortured Poet's Department and even poked fun at the longstanding feud between Taylor and Kim K's ex-husband Kanye West, he steered clear of mentioning one specific song – thanK you aIMee.
The title of this song, found in the secret double-album tracks, spells out "KIM" when reading only the capitalized letters.
Naturally, this fueled speculation that the song is about the Kardashians star.
Fans also pointed out lyrics like "all that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' something," which also alludes to a feud.
Throughout the interview with Kimmel, Kim offered no comment on the speculated diss track.
However, she did offer a brief update on her life, simply stating, "Life is good."
Kim Kardashian says much of the speculation about her online is true!
When introducing a new segment, Jimmy asked the SKIMs boss if she would respond to some rumors and state whether they were "true or false."
One of the questions was, "Is it true you blow dry your jewelry before you put it on?"
Kim responded with "very true" due to her hatred for putting cold jewelry on.
Who would've thought?
Kim also revealed that a lot of the speculation about her is correct and that she even sleeps with her eyes slightly open and washes her feet before bed every night.
One thing that isn't true, however, is that the star has 6 toes. "That was a thing. Everyone thought I did," she said.
Regardless of whether or not Kim is phased by Taylor's new album, it seems like everything is going swimmingly!
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman & ANGELA WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP