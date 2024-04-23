Kim Kardashian responds to alleged Taylor Swift diss track!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian made her first public appearance since the release of Taylor Swift 's latest album , which includes a song believed to be a diss track aimed at the SKIMS mogul.

Kim Kardashian (r) just revealed how she's been doing after Taylor Swift's (l.) new album drop! © Collage: Amy Sussman & ANGELA WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kim appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to promote the upcoming season of her FX series American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.



While Kimmel acknowledged the release of The Tortured Poet's Department and even poked fun at the longstanding feud between Taylor and Kim K's ex-husband Kanye West, he steered clear of mentioning one specific song – thanK you aIMee.

The title of this song, found in the secret double-album tracks, spells out "KIM" when reading only the capitalized letters.

Naturally, this fueled speculation that the song is about the Kardashians star.

Fans also pointed out lyrics like "all that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' something," which also alludes to a feud.

Throughout the interview with Kimmel, Kim offered no comment on the speculated diss track.

However, she did offer a brief update on her life, simply stating, "Life is good."