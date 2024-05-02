Taylor Swift rocks fab off-the-shoulder looks for romantic Las Vegas getaway with Travis Kelce!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift is totally dominating her Tortured Poets Department era and is living it up in effortlessly chic style as she makes history at every turn!

Taylor Swift (r.) and boyfriend Travis Kelce (l.) were recently spotted painting the town red on romantic date nights in Las Vegas! © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Jamie Squire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@karlasanti

While Taylor stunned in a beautiful green gown at Patrick Mahomes' charity gala on Tuesday, social media has been buzzing about her newest outfits.



Fans got a look at two more stylish 'fits – black off-the-shoulder minidresses that Swifties are obsessing over!

The first features long sleeves and an A-line skirt, paired with a half-up half-down hairstyle and black stilettos.



One bystander captured the couple holding hands while entering Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside ARIA Resort and Casino.

A source for Entertainment Tonight revealed details about the evening, dishing that the two lovebirds "kept a low profile" but danced and seemed happy together.

The Tortured Poets Department artist was spotted hanging alongside her friend Brittany Mahomes while sipping a "Tay-tini" cocktail.

But this wasn't the only outing that got fans buzzing!