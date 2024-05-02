Taylor Swift rocks fab off-the-shoulder looks for romantic Las Vegas getaway with Travis Kelce!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift is totally dominating her Tortured Poets Department era and is living it up in effortlessly chic style as she makes history at every turn!

Taylor Swift (r.) and boyfriend Travis Kelce (l.) were recently spotted painting the town red on romantic date nights in Las Vegas!
Taylor Swift (r.) and boyfriend Travis Kelce (l.) were recently spotted painting the town red on romantic date nights in Las Vegas!  © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Jamie Squire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@karlasanti

While Taylor stunned in a beautiful green gown at Patrick Mahomes' charity gala on Tuesday, social media has been buzzing about her newest outfits.

Fans got a look at two more stylish 'fits – black off-the-shoulder minidresses that Swifties are obsessing over!

The first features long sleeves and an A-line skirt, paired with a half-up half-down hairstyle and black stilettos.

One bystander captured the couple holding hands while entering Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside ARIA Resort and Casino.

A source for Entertainment Tonight revealed details about the evening, dishing that the two lovebirds "kept a low profile" but danced and seemed happy together.

The Tortured Poets Department artist was spotted hanging alongside her friend Brittany Mahomes while sipping a "Tay-tini" cocktail.

But this wasn't the only outing that got fans buzzing!

Taylor and Travis seen dining at romantic Mexican Steakhouse

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed dinner at a Mexican Steakhouse in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed dinner at a Mexican Steakhouse in Las Vegas.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@karlasanti & @sacha_tanha

Taylor and Travis also dined at Toca Madera where the 34-year-old pop icon sported a $3,030 Alaïa mini dress with a sleek bun, bold red lips, and a smokey cat eye.

A photo shared on Instagram shows Taylor and Travis posing with a fan who seemingly works at the restaurant.

Fans also spotted what they thought was Taylor in a video posted by Patrick Mahomes at the Vegas Golf Classic.

Although it hasn't been confirmed, the video showed Travis on the golfing green while a suspiciously Taylor-shaped figure could be seen in the background in a light blue dress.

"Hate to be insane in this way but we do have proof of Taylor cheering on Travis at the golf course," one person wrote in a post on X.

With her Eras Tour resuming on May 9 in Paris, Taylor's time with Travis is possibly coming to an end – but it looks like their love is continuing to blossom!

