Taylor Swift rocks fab off-the-shoulder looks for romantic Las Vegas getaway with Travis Kelce!
Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift is totally dominating her Tortured Poets Department era and is living it up in effortlessly chic style as she makes history at every turn!
While Taylor stunned in a beautiful green gown at Patrick Mahomes' charity gala on Tuesday, social media has been buzzing about her newest outfits.
Fans got a look at two more stylish 'fits – black off-the-shoulder minidresses that Swifties are obsessing over!
The first features long sleeves and an A-line skirt, paired with a half-up half-down hairstyle and black stilettos.
One bystander captured the couple holding hands while entering Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside ARIA Resort and Casino.
A source for Entertainment Tonight revealed details about the evening, dishing that the two lovebirds "kept a low profile" but danced and seemed happy together.
The Tortured Poets Department artist was spotted hanging alongside her friend Brittany Mahomes while sipping a "Tay-tini" cocktail.
But this wasn't the only outing that got fans buzzing!
Taylor and Travis seen dining at romantic Mexican Steakhouse
Taylor and Travis also dined at Toca Madera where the 34-year-old pop icon sported a $3,030 Alaïa mini dress with a sleek bun, bold red lips, and a smokey cat eye.
A photo shared on Instagram shows Taylor and Travis posing with a fan who seemingly works at the restaurant.
Fans also spotted what they thought was Taylor in a video posted by Patrick Mahomes at the Vegas Golf Classic.
Although it hasn't been confirmed, the video showed Travis on the golfing green while a suspiciously Taylor-shaped figure could be seen in the background in a light blue dress.
"Hate to be insane in this way but we do have proof of Taylor cheering on Travis at the golf course," one person wrote in a post on X.
With her Eras Tour resuming on May 9 in Paris, Taylor's time with Travis is possibly coming to an end – but it looks like their love is continuing to blossom!
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Jamie Squire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@karlasanti