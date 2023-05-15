Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrates Mother's Day with adorable snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney , Khloé , Kim Kardashian , and their younger sister Kylie Jenner all took to social media to document their Mother's Day festivities, including some rare snaps of their adorable children!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan gave their fans an inside look at their Mother's Day celebrations via social media. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kyliejenner

No one does a holiday quite like the Kardashian-Jenners!

The youngest of the bunch, Kylie, marked the occasion with an Instagram post featuring a number of new photos of her two children, Stormi and Aire.

The 25-year-old also honored her own mother, Kris Jenner, and her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell.

Kourtney Kardashian got a few sweet shoutouts from her children and step-children on social media.

Alabama Barker honored her step-mom with a throwback snap on her story with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day Kourt, thank you for taking care of me like your own, love you." Travis Barker's son Landon also sent his love to the eldest Kardashian sister, who reposted the tributes on her own page.

Kourt also showed off the rose petals her daughter Penelope laid out in her house, sharing a video of the Mother's Day decorations with the caption, "I feel so blessed with the most thoughtful daughter."

Of course, Travis made the day extra special with a glowing slideshow of old photos to honor his wife.



Meanwhile, Kim received a hilarious gift from her daughter, Chicago, who held nothing back in a savage card.