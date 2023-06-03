Kim Kardashian shows off her figure on dinner date with mini-me North West

Malibu, California - After causing an uproar amid the ongoing writers' strike, Kim Kardashian was seen showing off her stunning physique in Malibu.

Kim Kardashian (r) took her mini-me North West for a cute dinner date in Malibu on Friday. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Friday, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner took a break from the drama for a cute dinner date with her daughter North West.

The mom-daughter duo grabbed dinner with a few friends at the popular celebrity hotspot Nobu.

Naturally, Kim causally broke fashion barriers with her chic fit.

The beauty mogul flaunted her tiny waist in a cropped white tank and a pair of low-rise baggy red camo pants.

Kim styled her signature ebony tresses in a slicked-back tight bun and kept her makeup light while completing her ensemble with large black shades.

Meanwhile, her mini-me rocked an oversized Tupac shirt paired with crew socks and sneakers, matching her mom's trendy yet casual vibe for the night.