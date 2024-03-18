Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick shocks fans with drastic appearance change

Los Angeles, California - The Kardashians star Scott Disick has shocked fans with his drastic weight loss .

Scott Disick raised some eyebrows when he was seen looking significantly smaller. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lettheworldbewithyou

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old reality star was captured grabbing a bite to eat in LA with friends and his rumored new boo Sarah Bauer.

Yet Disick's appearance has fans worrying about his health.

Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy was seen rocking a black jacket, brown shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

But Disick's clothes seemed to sag on him as it appeared he's lost a significant amount of weight since his last public sighting.

On season four of the Hulu reality series, Khloé Kardashian accompanied the Talentless founder to a doctor to address his back injury from a horrific 2022 car crash.

The honorary Kardashian member shared that the crash did cause him to gain weight, so the dad of three could've been trying to shed some pounds afterward.

Kourt's ex has been keeping a low-profile since she welcomed her baby boy Rocky Thirteen with hubby Travis Barker.