Kourtney and Kim Kardashian twin in pink onesies as feud plays out in season 3

Beverly Hills, California - No more drama? Kim Kardashian shared throwback pics from North West's sleepover bash where she twinned with Kourtney .

Kim Kardashian (r) shared highlights from North West's birthday sleepover, including a snap of herself alongside her sister, Kourtney. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Have the Kardashian sisters put their messy drama behind them?

On Friday, the 42-year-old beauty mogul dropped a photo dump on Instagram highlighting daughter North's pink-themed birthday sleepover in Beverly Hills.

"Troop Beverly Hills," Kim captioned the post, which showed pics of the over-the-top party, including a group pic of North with her friends and cousin Penelope Disick.

The first shot in the post featured Kim and Kourt posing while sweetly holding onto each other.

The pair's matching pink PJs made the photo op even more touching as it seemingly hints the two have put their explosive feud behind them.