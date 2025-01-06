Is Megan Fox leaning on Kourtney Kardashian after splitting with Machine Gun Kelly?

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have apparently come to Megan Fox 's aid amid the Transformer star's split from Machine Gun Kelly !

Kourtney Kardashian has apparently stepped up for her friend, Megan Fox (l.), amid her pregnancy. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per In Touch Weekly, Kourt and Travis have "stepped up" to support the pregnant actor as she reportedly prepares to raise her baby alone.

An insider dished that "if anyone can relate to what Megan is going through, it's Kourtney," noting that "a lot of people in Megan's life are fed up with all her drama with MGK."

The self-proclaimed twin flames split in November, just weeks after Megan announced her fourth pregnancy – her first with the rapper.

The tipster further tattled that this isn't the first time MGK has been "a dog and gotten caught," adding that the Lemme founder "has total empathy" for Megan.

Meanwhile, the source shared that the Blink-182 drummer is supposedly "furious" with MGK, saying, "Travis is being totally supportive too and making it clear he's going to be on Megan's side."