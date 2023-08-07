Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cruise in "Barbie" joy ride

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be expecting a baby boy, but the spouses' love for pink lives on!

Kourtney Kardashian (r) and Travis Barker enjoyed a sunny day date in a Barbie-style jeep. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker & khloékardashian

The 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer has joined his wife in the "barbiecore" trend as Kravis was spotted in a pink jeep rocking pink attires.

The heavily-pregnant The Kardashians star and her hubby were seen driving a custom Barbie-style pink Bronco.

The car is estimated to be worth between $250,000 and $350,000.

Kourt flaunted her growing baby bump in a patterned maxi dress for the occasion with pink, light blue, and black patterns, which she paired with black shades and brown sandals.

The drummer complimented his wifey's lewk with a white graphic T-shirt with the rockband The Cramps, baggy black pants, a wide brimmed hat, and black Adidas sneakers.