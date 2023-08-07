Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cruise in "Barbie" joy ride
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be expecting a baby boy, but the spouses' love for pink lives on!
The 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer has joined his wife in the "barbiecore" trend as Kravis was spotted in a pink jeep rocking pink attires.
The heavily-pregnant The Kardashians star and her hubby were seen driving a custom Barbie-style pink Bronco.
The car is estimated to be worth between $250,000 and $350,000.
Kourt flaunted her growing baby bump in a patterned maxi dress for the occasion with pink, light blue, and black patterns, which she paired with black shades and brown sandals.
The drummer complimented his wifey's lewk with a white graphic T-shirt with the rockband The Cramps, baggy black pants, a wide brimmed hat, and black Adidas sneakers.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate Tatum's first birthday in style
The expecting parents' stylish afternoon followed Kourt's head-turning attire for Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum's first birthday celebration.
The Poosh owner was a proud aunt at the epic bash and rocked a sheer black maxi dress that highlighted her baby bump. She accessorized with thin black sunglasses and a matcha drink, per the pics shared by KoKo.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/travisbarker & khloékardashian