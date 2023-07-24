Workout PJs? Kourtney Kardashian goes Barbie chic
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian channeled her inner Barbie for her Pilates workout amid her pregnancy!
While the world was front-and-center for the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, AKA Barbie and Oppenheimer hitting movie theaters at the same time, the 44-year-old expecting mama hit a Pilates studio to break a sweat.
But she showed her Barbie preference with her ultra cute, and comfortable, ensemble.
Kourt was pretty in pink for her workout in a pair of cozy pink pajamas – yes pajamas – that highlighted her growing bump, per her Instagram story.
In the Kardashians star's snap, she leaned against a fitness machine while sporting a make-up free face and a messy, pulled back bun.
She captioned the pic, "Prenatal pilates in pajamas," and added a pink heart emoji to match the theme of her attire.
Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy journey
To say Kourt's been glowing amid her pregnancy is an understatement.
The Poosh mogul has been flawlessly stunning in her recent maternity fits and even took a page out of Rihanna's book by shamelessly flaunting her growing bump.
Over the weekend, Kourt, who's expecting a boy with her hubby Travis Barker, slayed in never-before-seen snaps - but her bump was the star of the photo dump.
With this new PJ workout fit, Kourt is also redefining maternity fashion, and we love to see it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian