Workout PJs? Kourtney Kardashian goes Barbie chic

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian channeled her inner Barbie for her Pilates workout amid her pregnancy !

Kourtney Kardashian was pretty in pink during her recent Pilates session. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

While the world was front-and-center for the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, AKA Barbie and Oppenheimer hitting movie theaters at the same time, the 44-year-old expecting mama hit a Pilates studio to break a sweat.

But she showed her Barbie preference with her ultra cute, and comfortable, ensemble.

Kourt was pretty in pink for her workout in a pair of cozy pink pajamas – yes pajamas – that highlighted her growing bump, per her Instagram story.

In the Kardashians star's snap, she leaned against a fitness machine while sporting a make-up free face and a messy, pulled back bun.

She captioned the pic, "Prenatal pilates in pajamas," and added a pink heart emoji to match the theme of her attire.