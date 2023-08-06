Kourtney Kardashian stirs debate with unusual maternity fit

Kourtney Kardashian's latest maternity fashion wasn't exactly a hit with all of her Instagram followers. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old, who is currently expecting her fourth baby, dropped a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday as she modeled a two-piece blue ensemble.

The number featured a cropped, fur-lined jacket with a matching ultra-mini skirt that left her growing baby bump exposed. She completed the look with a silver pair of heels.

Kourtney's latest pregnancy fashion wasn't exactly a hit with everyone on social media, but the reality star was proud of the look as she reposted the new images on her Instagram story as well.

The bright blue look is fitting for her pregnancy, as Kourt is expecting a baby boy with Travis Barker. The little one will be the Poosh founder's third son, joining 13-year-old Mason and 8-year-old Reign, both of whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott also have a daughter, 11-year-old Penelope.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner hasn't been shy about flaunting her baby bump during the pregnancy as she continues to share bikini snaps from her enviable summer adventures.