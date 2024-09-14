Kourtney Kardashian courts controversy with Ozempic-inspired supplement

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has added a new product to her Lemme brand – but not everyone is loving it.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old reality star debuted Lemme's new "GLP-1 Daily" supplement, which is intended to "promote healthy weight loss."

The product drew quick comparisons to the ultra-popular Ozempic – a GLP-1 drug that has taken Hollywood by storm despite its noted health risks.

However, Kourtney's brand told Page Six that the supplement "does not contain synthetic GLP-1 hormone and is not a GLP-1 agonist drug" – unlike Ozempic.

"I'm excited and proud of our cutting-edge formulation that uses both clinically studied and patented ingredients to increase GLP-1 levels in the body, naturally," Kourtney added.

In an exclusive chat with Page Six, expert Lauren Harris-Pincus denied the possibility that a supplement could be as effective as Ozempic, telling the outlet, "It's like the difference between an eye dropper and a garden hose."

For better or for worse, Harris-Pincus noted, "This supplement probably won't harm most people, except for their wallets."