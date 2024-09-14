Kourtney Kardashian courts controversy with Ozempic-inspired supplement
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has added a new product to her Lemme brand – but not everyone is loving it.
Earlier this week, the 45-year-old reality star debuted Lemme's new "GLP-1 Daily" supplement, which is intended to "promote healthy weight loss."
The product drew quick comparisons to the ultra-popular Ozempic – a GLP-1 drug that has taken Hollywood by storm despite its noted health risks.
However, Kourtney's brand told Page Six that the supplement "does not contain synthetic GLP-1 hormone and is not a GLP-1 agonist drug" – unlike Ozempic.
"I'm excited and proud of our cutting-edge formulation that uses both clinically studied and patented ingredients to increase GLP-1 levels in the body, naturally," Kourtney added.
In an exclusive chat with Page Six, expert Lauren Harris-Pincus denied the possibility that a supplement could be as effective as Ozempic, telling the outlet, "It's like the difference between an eye dropper and a garden hose."
For better or for worse, Harris-Pincus noted, "This supplement probably won't harm most people, except for their wallets."
Kourtney Kardashian sparks family's latest beauty scandal
In the comments of the post, fans didn't mince words when it came to sharing their disapproval.
"How is anyone believing this?? They can literally sell you guys dirt and you all buy" one user wrote.
This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have courted controversy related to unhealthy or unrealistic beauty standards.
Kim Kardashian has gone viral a number of times for going to extreme measures to improve her looks – even casually admitting to losing 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into her Marilyn Monroe gown at the 2022 Met Gala.
Younger sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner even shared an emotional chat on the family's reality show about the challenges of living up to unhealthy body standards – standards which many have slammed the sisters for creating in the first place.
