Kourtney Kardashian cuddles baby Rocky in sweet tribute from Travis Barker

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian was featured in a series of rare photos on her husband Travis Barker's Instagram in honor of her 45th birthday!

Kourtney Kardashian's husband shared some heartwarming and rare photos in honor of the Poosh founder's birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@travisbarker

Kourtney is living her best life!

Earlier this week, she kicked off the b-day celebrations with a gorgeous cake, friends, and a yacht.

On Thursday, Kourt's husband, Travis Barker, shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring some rare pics of the reality star.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever," he wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, the two lovebirds can be seen enjoying a boat trip on a sunny day.

However, the next couple of pictures give a glimpse of their 5-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen Barker. In one, he's cuddled up in bed with his smiling mama, and in the other, he can be seen rocking matching PJs with Kourt while his dad holds him in his arms.

"I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for," the Blink-182 drummer continued. "Here's to many more years of adventures together."

But one unusual pic stood out the most to fans: a photo of Kourtney using a public restroom.