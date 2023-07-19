Rihanna goes high-glam maternity while awaiting second baby

Rihanna continues to slay her maternity fashion while waiting for her second child. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Still awaiting the birth of her second baby, the 35-year-old multi-hyphenate mogul was spotted once again crushing her maternity fashion.

First, on Tuesday, RiRi was seen out and about in Los Angeles while wearing a cute day outfit where her baby bump was on full display.

The expecting mama's fit included a sparkly bra top, an oversized gray jacket, and a pair of baggy jeans that she kept unbuttoned, which allowed her to rock her main accessory — her belly!

Her braided hair with styled in a messy updo as she tried to hide her face in the viral pics.