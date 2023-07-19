Rihanna goes high-glam maternity while awaiting second baby
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's pregnancy isn't stopping from slaying her latest looks!
Still awaiting the birth of her second baby, the 35-year-old multi-hyphenate mogul was spotted once again crushing her maternity fashion.
First, on Tuesday, RiRi was seen out and about in Los Angeles while wearing a cute day outfit where her baby bump was on full display.
The expecting mama's fit included a sparkly bra top, an oversized gray jacket, and a pair of baggy jeans that she kept unbuttoned, which allowed her to rock her main accessory — her belly!
Her braided hair with styled in a messy updo as she tried to hide her face in the viral pics.
Fans anxiously await Rihanna's second baby
The Rude Boy artist also looked radiant in new behind-the-scenes pics from a recent photoshoot. In the snaps obtained by the Daily Mail, RiRi effortlessly flaunted her bump in a long-sleeved, white crop top.
The Grammy winner was pictured cradling her bump as she got her make-up done while also sporting a sleek bun and a pair of silver earrings.
Meanwhile, the world anxiously remains on baby watch for RiRi and A$AP Rocky's second bundle of joy.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS