Rihanna goes high-glam maternity while awaiting second baby

As Rihanna's pregnancy comes to an end, the singer isn't letting that stop her from slaying yet another chic maternity fashion look.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's pregnancy isn't stopping from slaying her latest looks!

Rihanna continues to slay her maternity fashion while waiting for her second child.
Rihanna continues to slay her maternity fashion while waiting for her second child.  © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Still awaiting the birth of her second baby, the 35-year-old multi-hyphenate mogul was spotted once again crushing her maternity fashion.

First, on Tuesday, RiRi was seen out and about in Los Angeles while wearing a cute day outfit where her baby bump was on full display.

The expecting mama's fit included a sparkly bra top, an oversized gray jacket, and a pair of baggy jeans that she kept unbuttoned, which allowed her to rock her main accessory — her belly!

Cavinder Twins teamup to troll TikTok fans over dating rumors
Cavinder twins Cavinder Twins teamup to troll TikTok fans over dating rumors

Her braided hair with styled in a messy updo as she tried to hide her face in the viral pics.

Fans anxiously await Rihanna's second baby

The Rude Boy artist also looked radiant in new behind-the-scenes pics from a recent photoshoot. In the snaps obtained by the Daily Mail, RiRi effortlessly flaunted her bump in a long-sleeved, white crop top.

The Grammy winner was pictured cradling her bump as she got her make-up done while also sporting a sleek bun and a pair of silver earrings.

Meanwhile, the world anxiously remains on baby watch for RiRi and A$AP Rocky's second bundle of joy.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

More on Rihanna: