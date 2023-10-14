Kourtney Kardashian opens up about "terrifying" urgent fetal surgery

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian dished on her "dream come true" pregnancy and her "terrifying" urgent fetal surgery .

Kourtney Kardashian shared why she initially wasn't ready to open up about her scary surgery for her baby boy. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

While gracing the cover of Vanity Fair Italia with her baby bump on Friday, the 44-year-old Poosh owner opened up about the difference with her fourth pregnancy.



"Physically, I feel great. I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant!" Kourt shared.

Yet she added that she was given "many restrictions" from doctors during her first trimester.

"No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful," the Lemme founder continued.

Meanwhile, Kourt also shared why she initially wasn't ready to share the scary details of her life-saving surgery for her and Travis Barker's baby boy.