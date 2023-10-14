Kourtney Kardashian opens up about "terrifying" urgent fetal surgery
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian dished on her "dream come true" pregnancy and her "terrifying" urgent fetal surgery.
While gracing the cover of Vanity Fair Italia with her baby bump on Friday, the 44-year-old Poosh owner opened up about the difference with her fourth pregnancy.
"Physically, I feel great. I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant!" Kourt shared.
Yet she added that she was given "many restrictions" from doctors during her first trimester.
"No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful," the Lemme founder continued.
Meanwhile, Kourt also shared why she initially wasn't ready to share the scary details of her life-saving surgery for her and Travis Barker's baby boy.
Kourtney Kardashian says she's grateful after urgent fetal surgery
"It was terrifying," she revealed, noting that it took her "a while to let go of the fear."
"Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go, and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers."
Kourt added, "I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn't have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash