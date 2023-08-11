Kourtney Kardashian puts curves on display in latest beach snaps

Montecito, California - Kourtney Kardashian has dropped more pics from her recent beach getaway with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian flashed her bump in a new pic from her recent beach vacation. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old pregnant Kardashians star shared more footage from her recent beach trip with her hubby on Thursday.

In the Instagram dump, Kourt's baby bump was front-and-center in the first pic, which was taken in the reflection of a mirror.

The Poosh mogul sported a long-sleeve black shirt and matching super-short shorts.

The expecting mom's carousel of snaps also featured a pic of herself and Travis lounging on some furniture as they sat close together, as well as another glimpse of the Blink-182 drummer from behind as the couple entered their room.

She captioned the post, "The ocean calms the fire in me."

The trip just may have been a "baby moon," as Kravis has been on cloud nine since announcing their first pregnancy together.

Recently, Kourt flaunted her growing bump in bikini pics where she also emotionally honored her third son, whom she called her "greatest joy."