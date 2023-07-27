Kourtney Kardashian shares why she "loved" fast fashion backlash

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian proved that she isn't afraid of a little controversy, per her thoughts on the backlash to her Boohoo collaboration.

Kourtney Kardashian isn't fazed by what critics had to say over her collaboration with Boohoo. © Collage: Arturo Holmes & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old Boohoo ambassador proved that she's the most unfazed sister while dishing on the criticism she got for her collaboration with the fashion retailer.

Following Kourt's fall 2022 Boohoo line debut, which included two sustainability-driven collections, critics slammed her and claimed that the supposed green mission didn't match the "practices" of the British online shop.

"A lot of criticism fell on me, and I actually love that because I feel like I am in the position to shine a bigger spotlight on this problem," the mogul said during her meeting with the brand's director Sam Hellisgo.

"This is not one person's problem," she continued in her confessional, adding, "This is a big problem in the world and for the whole fast fashion industry and the whole fashion industry."