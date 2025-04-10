Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky makes adorable cameo on The Kardashians!

Kourtney Kardashian's (r.) baby boy Rocky Barker made an adorable appearance on The Kardashians' season 6 finale. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On the reality TV series' Thursday finale, the Kar-Jenners came together to celebrate Kim's 44th birthday with a lavish and intimate dinner.

During Kris Jenner's heartfelt speech, the momager gushed over the SKIMS mogul, saying, "Kim, we're so proud of you. You're the most amazing mom."

But as the 67-year-old began to detail Kim's motherhood journey, baby Rocky adorably interrupted his grandma's speech while being held by dad Travis Barker.



Kris added, "The way you raise your four kids," before turning around to acknowledge her youngest grandchild's cries, saying, "Hi, Rocky," which also earned laughs from the crowd.

Though viewers didn't get to see Rocky's face, his fussy reactions were the highlight of the finale!