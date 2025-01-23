Did Kylie Jenner get dissed by Timothée Chalamet's sister Pauline?

Los Angeles, California - Uh-oh! Is there bad blood between Kylie Jenner and Pauline Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet's sister Pauline (l.) made an eyebrow-raising post that fans assume is a dig against Kylie Jenner (r.). © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

Per The Sun, Pauline's since-removed Instagram post raised eyebrows as she reshared Bernie Sanders' scathing tweet on "billionaires."



The outspoken politician said, "When the three wealthiest men in America sit behind Trump at his inauguration, everyone understands that the billionaire class now controls our government."



Pauline expanded on the post with her caption, adding, "Billionaires do not need to exist."

"Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg SITTING IN FRONT OF cabinet is NOT DEMOCRATIC. NOT. DEMOCRATIC," she continued.

The deleted post caused a stir among fans, considering her brother's girlfriend is indeed a billionaire.

So far, there hasn't been any reason to believe that Pauline has beef with Kylie, and the two were even spotted together in Paris at the Coperni afterparty.

The new mom hasn't commented on Kimothée, but that isn't much of a surprise as the Kar-Jenners have remained similarly tightlipped.